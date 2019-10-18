Allergan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 423 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37. Allergan has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $191.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.