Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,172,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 274,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $68.13 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

