Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.44. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

