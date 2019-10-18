Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $215,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.99. The company had a trading volume of 910,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $863.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,175.51. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

