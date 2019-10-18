Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,254.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,173.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

