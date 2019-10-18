Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 5,840 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $656,357.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00.

AYX stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.95, a PEG ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $35,791,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

