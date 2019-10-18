Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of ACH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,500. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.00 and a beta of 0.96. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

