Amarillo National Bank Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

