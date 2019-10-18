Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

AMZN stock opened at $1,790.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,774.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,846.66. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

