AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.29 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

