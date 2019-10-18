American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.59, approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

