American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $49,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.