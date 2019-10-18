Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73, 227,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 276,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.