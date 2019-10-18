Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS ARREF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Amerigo Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

