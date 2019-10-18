Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $6,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,707,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $32,178.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,870.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

