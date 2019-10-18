ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $6.77. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

