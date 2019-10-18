Analysts Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.39 Million

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019

Brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to announce sales of $42.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $46.58 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $142.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $180.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.95 million to $195.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.25 million, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $177.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

ACOR remained flat at $$2.55 on Friday. 406,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,552. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

