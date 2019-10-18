Analysts Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.50. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $784,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,524,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $152.69. 1,607,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

