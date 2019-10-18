Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $2.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 million to $31.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.10% and a negative net margin of 1,560.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

INO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.