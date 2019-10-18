Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.30). Noble Energy reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 691.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,397. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

