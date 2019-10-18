Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $11.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

