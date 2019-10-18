Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,604. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,227 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

