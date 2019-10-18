Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $392.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $393.10 million. Entegris reported sales of $398.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Entegris stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Entegris has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.