Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $206.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.80 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $892.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $904.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $924.45 million, with estimates ranging from $916.90 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,187. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,385,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,599,000 after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 849,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 843,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.