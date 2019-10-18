Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.39 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $153.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.05 million and the highest is $153.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $151.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $662.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.31 million to $664.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $612.21 million to $632.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 745,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 211,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 263,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,333. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

