Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

SWX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SWX stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

