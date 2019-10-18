Analysts Set $76.00 Price Target for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $76.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 167.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

