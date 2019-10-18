Analysts Set Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) Price Target at GBX 188.15

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.78 ($2.57).

Several research firms recently commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

ACA stock remained flat at $GBX 234 ($3.06) during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.60 million and a P/E ratio of 468.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.91. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 132.10 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

