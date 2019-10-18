Analysts Set Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Target Price at $3.67

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.04. Civeo has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

