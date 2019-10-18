Analysts Set Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Target Price at GBX 136.67

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Several research firms have issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 271,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £309,676.44 ($404,647.12).

LTG stock opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of $694.22 million and a PE ratio of 74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

