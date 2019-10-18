Analysts Set Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Price Target at €24.68

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.04 ($29.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EPA UG traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.66 ($27.51). 3,045,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.13.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

