Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 18th (NEPH, NERV, NGD, NPTN, ONTX, ORGS, ORN, PCFBY, PGRE, PPBI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 18th:

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros Inc alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.