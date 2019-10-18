Analyzing SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SmileDirectClub and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 0 0 10 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 1 3 0 2.75

SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus price target of $21.78, suggesting a potential upside of 132.92%. BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -47.46% -159.26% -43.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmileDirectClub and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $46.15 million 0.39 -$21.52 million ($0.85) -0.96

SmileDirectClub has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats BIOLASE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment comprising three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products include 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

