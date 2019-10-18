Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 58,091 shares.

The business has a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

