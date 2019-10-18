Anglo American’s (AAL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,123.13 ($27.74).

AAL traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,899.80 ($24.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,862.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders have bought 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,891 in the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

