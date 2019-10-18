Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BUD stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

