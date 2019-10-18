Ann Lewnes Sells 3,000 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $268.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day moving average of $283.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.46.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

