Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Acquires 143,582 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 143,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,133.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, October 7th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 16,267 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $615,868.62.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,854,370.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $39.01 on Friday. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anterix by 293.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 51.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

