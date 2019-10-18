AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $193.27 on Friday. AON has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

