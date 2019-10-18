Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Short Interest Update

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apergy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after acquiring an additional 532,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apergy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 918,924 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of APY stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.29. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

