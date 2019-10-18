Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Up 24.5% on Strong Earnings

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) traded up 24.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.43, 17,676,990 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 5,372,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Aphria by 56.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

