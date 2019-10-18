Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,058.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

