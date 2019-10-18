Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,533,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

