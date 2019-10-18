Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

