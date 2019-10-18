Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

