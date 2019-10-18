Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Financial Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

64.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Nlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.80 -$2.15 million $0.53 20.11 Nlight $191.36 million 2.80 $13.94 million $0.32 44.41

Nlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and Nlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 7 1 0 1.90 Nlight 1 5 2 0 2.13

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 28.40%. Nlight has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Nlight.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -16.22% -6.14% -4.12% Nlight 2.66% 2.28% 1.95%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nlight beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.