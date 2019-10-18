APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APQ stock remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. APQ Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.02.

APQ Global Company Profile

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

