AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $121.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

ATR stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $117.87. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,121. AptarGroup has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AptarGroup by 200.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

