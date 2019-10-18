Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.58.

Aramark stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

