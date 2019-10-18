Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00228485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.01147323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089486 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, BitMart, Cobinhood, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.